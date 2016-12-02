Vows Against Illegal Immigration Return At Trump's "Thank You" Rally

President-elect Donald Trump’s anti-illegal immigration agenda, which helped launch his campaign, flared again at his Thursday night “Thank You” rally.

“We will restore the sovereignty of the United States. We will finally end illegal immigration, have to,” Trump told a crowd of supporters in Cincinnati, Ohio. “We will construct a great wall at the border.”

Trump said the beefed up border would “dismantle” cartels and stop the flow of drugs into the United States. He also pledged to stop the immigration of people from regions who can’t be “safely processed.”

He wasn’t the only one at the rally talking about undocumented immigrants, all of the speakers before him also mentioned the issue that was a cornerstone of Trump’s successful campaign.

Vice president-elect Mike Pence also promised to end illegal immigration, which set off chants of “Build the wall” from the crowd.