BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

ICE Says Posters Asking Public To Report Undocumented Immigrants Are Fake

news / debunked

ICE Says Posters Asking Public To Report Undocumented Immigrants Are Fake

Immigration authorities said they did not sanction or issue the signs being reported in the Washington, DC, area.

By Adolfo Flores

Headshot of Adolfo Flores

Adolfo Flores

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 1, 2017, at 1:19 p.m. ET

Notices circulating in #Washington #DC are NOT from @ICEgov
ICE @ICEgov

Notices circulating in #Washington #DC are NOT from @ICEgov

Reply Retweet Favorite

Federal immigration authorities said they did not circulate or issue notices posted Thursday in the Washington, DC, area asking the public to report undocumented immigrants.

The notices, which feature the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) logo at the top, state that it is a federal offense to harbor, encourage, or help an undocumented immigrant remain in the US.

“If you see something, say something,” the poster states. “If you would like to report illegal aliens, please call Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

All over my neighborhood in SW DC today.
Balkans Bohemia @BalkansBohemia

All over my neighborhood in SW DC today.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The poster, titled “Sanctuary City Neighborhood Public Notice,” provides numbers to the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection.

“Just like false reports of immigration checkpoints or random sweeps, notices like these are dangerous and irresponsible,” Carissa Cutrell, spokeswoman for ICE, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. “Any person who actively incites panic or fear of law enforcement is doing a disservice to the community, endangering public safety and the very people they claim to support and represent.”

On Twitter, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser also said the signs aren’t real and has been in contact with the police department and DC Department of Public Works to have them removed.

Kevin Donahue, DC deputy mayor for public safety and justice, also asked residents on Twitter to tear them down and throw them away.

If you see these flyers in your neighborhood, please know they're not legit! Tear them down &amp; toss them out!
Deputy Mayor Donahue @SafeDC

If you see these flyers in your neighborhood, please know they're not legit! Tear them down &amp; toss them out!

Reply Retweet Favorite



ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT