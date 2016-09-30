BuzzFeed News

Here Are 5 Things Donald Trump Has Said About The First Debate

“I had to fight the anchor all the time on everything I said — what a rigged deal,” Trump said.

In the days following his first presidential debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump has shifted his opinion on the outcome, calling it "rigged," complaining about his microphone, and maintaining he was not sick despite sniffling through the event.

1. Immediately after Monday's debate, Donald Trump said moderator Lester Holt "did a great job."

Later during an interview on The O'Reilly Factor he backtracked, saying he was "disappointed" with Holt and gave him a C grade.

"When I first did it I thought he was fine, I wasn't thinking about it," Trump told Fox News host Bill O'Reilly. "In reviewing it I was disappointed."

He took it further on Thursday saying he won the debate and called it a "rigged deal."

“I had to fight the anchor all the time on everything I said - what a rigged deal,” Trump said.

2. Trump claimed he was given a "defective" mic for the debates.

"My mic was defective within the room," Trump told reporters moments after the debate. "I wonder was that on purpose?"

3. In an interview with Fox & Friends, Trump said he won a CBS poll that didn't exist.

“I won Slate, I won, I won Drudge in almost 90% of the vote in the poll, I won Time Magazine. I won CBS. I won every single poll other than CNN," Trump said the morning after.

CBS Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett later stated it did not conduct a poll after the debate.

On @foxandfriends @realDonaldTrump said he won a @CBSNews post-debate poll. We did not conduct a post-debate poll.
Major Garrett @MajorCBS

On @foxandfriends @realDonaldTrump said he won a @CBSNews post-debate poll. We did not conduct a post-debate poll.

4. During the same interview Trump said he was going to bring up former President Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky but decided not to because Chelsea Clinton was in the room.

"I didn't feel comfortable doing it with Chelsea in the room," Trump said.

5. Trump, who touts his health, also denied sniffling throughout the debate.

“No, no, no sniffles. You know the mic was very bad but maybe it was good enough to hear breathing," Trump said to Fox & Friends. "But no sniffles. No cold."

