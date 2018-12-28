19 Of The Most Important Immigration Stories Of 2018
Immigration continued to be a tumultuous issue under the Trump administration in a year that saw systemic family separations, deaths at the hands of Border Patrol agents, and changes to the nation's asylum system.
Immigrant Kids Separated From Their Parents Are Being Moved All Over The US, And The Trump Administration Won’t Say Where
The US Has Fired Tear Gas And Closed The Largest Border Crossing With Mexico After Migrants Marched To The Border
Facing A Monthslong Wait To Apply For Asylum, These Members Of The Caravan Went Searching For Another Way In
