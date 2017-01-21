BuzzFeed News

Donald Trump Had His First Dance On Stage And People Thought It Got Awkward

He did it his way.

By Adolfo Flores

Posted on January 20, 2017, at 10:18 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump danced to Frank Sinatra's "My Way" at the Inaugural Ball.

But things started to get a little awkward when Trump appeared to be mouthing "My way" to the audience.

MY WAY
Brianna Sacks

MY WAY

Then in the middle of the dance, Trump started to fist bump.

President Trump with the first dance fist pump
Brandon Wall

President Trump with the first dance fist pump

His face.

Later, Trump reached out to Vice President Mike Pence for a ~touching~ moment.

And people had a lot of thoughts about the whole thing.

This dance is a fucking joke. Did you see Trump's gigantic mouth open? Pence had to come and save it for his ass @ the #InauguralBall
Strange Senpai

This dance is a fucking joke. Did you see Trump's gigantic mouth open? Pence had to come and save it for his ass @ the #InauguralBall

does Donald Trump even dance with his wife? Ever?
SunnyD

does Donald Trump even dance with his wife? Ever?

Trump and his wife dance like them hate each other
Gavrielle✨

Trump and his wife dance like them hate each other

The most awkward first dance ever? Is this a jr. High dance? #Inauguration #TrumpInaugural #Trump #InauguralBall
Jewels

The most awkward first dance ever? Is this a jr. High dance? #Inauguration #TrumpInaugural #Trump #InauguralBall

Have you ever watched an inappropriate movie with your parents and felt super uncomfortable? That's how I feel watching Trump dance.
Naomi

Have you ever watched an inappropriate movie with your parents and felt super uncomfortable? That's how I feel watching Trump dance.

"And now, the end is near;" -Frank Sinatra Perfect lyrics for Trump's inaugural dance. #ImpeachmentSoon #TheResistance
Polly Sigh

"And now, the end is near;" -Frank Sinatra Perfect lyrics for Trump's inaugural dance. #ImpeachmentSoon #TheResistance

I REPEAT, THAT IS NOT DANCING.
Marcela E. Garcia

I REPEAT, THAT IS NOT DANCING.

#TRUMP IS NOT EVEN LEADING THE FIRST DANCE. PEOPLE. #METAPHORS
Sarah Christy

#TRUMP IS NOT EVEN LEADING THE FIRST DANCE. PEOPLE. #METAPHORS

Fact: After Trump &amp; Melania do their 1st dance, the Stepford Wives come out to join them on stage.
Sue's Reality Canada

Fact: After Trump &amp; Melania do their 1st dance, the Stepford Wives come out to join them on stage.

Melania's face summed it up.

