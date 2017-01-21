Donald Trump Had His First Dance On Stage And People Thought It Got Awkward
He did it his way.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump danced to Frank Sinatra's "My Way" at the Inaugural Ball.
But things started to get a little awkward when Trump appeared to be mouthing "My way" to the audience.
Then in the middle of the dance, Trump started to fist bump.
His face.
Later, Trump reached out to Vice President Mike Pence for a ~touching~ moment.
And people had a lot of thoughts about the whole thing.
Melania's face summed it up.
Adolfo Flores is a national security correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles. He focuses on immigration.
Contact Adolfo Flores at adolfo.flores@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.