A 9-Year-Old Boy Is Set To Be Separated From His Brother By Immigration Authorities

A 9-year-old Haitian boy could be separated from his older brother by immigration officers on Tuesday, according to their attorney, despite having visas to enter the US.

Milli Atkinson, legal director at the San Francisco Immigrant Legal Defense Collaborative, said the two brothers had been detained by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at San Francisco International Airport since Sunday afternoon.

Vladimir Fardin, 9, was planning on visiting California with his brother Christian Laporte, 19, who is a student at Diablo Valley College in the Bay Area. Fardin was traveling on a tourist visa and Laporte was entering the US on a student visa. However, CBP detained and took away their visas because Laporte was missing an I-20 form, which proves a student has been admitted to a school full-time and that they have sufficient money to stay in the US.

"These are really minor technical things. This shouldn't be a big deal or happening this way," Atkinson said. "CBP also hasn't let me talk to them so I don't even know how they're doing."

CBP and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did not provide an official statement prior to publication of this story.

In addition to the missing form, Laporte also needs to sign in to the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), but CBP won't let him log in, according to Atkinson.

CBP could release the two brothers under a process called "deferred inspection" and allow Laporte to complete the process. Instead, Laporte faces deportation while Fardin is sent to a government-run shelter in Texas for unaccompanied immigrant minors before being he will also be deported to Haiti.