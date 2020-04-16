A Guatemalan Boy Who Died In US Custody Told His Father "I'm Going To Die"

Moments before he died in Border Patrol custody on Christmas Eve 2018, 8-year-old Felipe Gómez Alonzo told his father he thought he was going to die, according to recently released government documents.

Earlier that Dec. 24, Border Patrol agents had taken the sick Guatemalan boy and his father, Agustín Gómez Perez, to a hospital in New Mexico. Felipe was discharged, but his condition soon worsened.

Gómez Perez thought his son, who was also complaining of stomach and chest pain, would die because his head, nose, and hands were cold, according to an affidavit from a special agent in CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility who interviewed the father. Five affidavits from CBP special agents were provided to BuzzFeed News by the nonprofit watchdog group American Oversight, which filed a Freedom of Information Act request.

"We're going back to the hospital again, because you're going to die," Gómez Perez said.

"Yes, father I can no longer stand it; I think I'm going to die," Felipe said. "We won't be making it to our destination."

The statements from Felipe's father and secondhand quotes from the 8-year-old hadn't before been published and offer additional details about the events leading up to his death.

Felipe was the second Guatemalan child to die in US custody that December — Jakelin Caal Maquin, 7, died earlier that month. The two deaths resulted in public outcry and scrutiny over how US immigration authorities cared for children in their care. About a year later, the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general found no "misconduct or malfeasance" by immigration authorities in both cases.

The Guatemalans were initially believed to be the first children to die in federal custody since 2010, but months later it was revealed that a 10-year-old girl from El Salvador had died while in the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.