Guatemalans Deported From The US Are Threatened With Violence At Home Over Coronavirus Fears

Days after recovering from the coronavirus, Bryan snuck into his village in the middle of the night in the back of an ambulance, praying no one in the surrounding community who feared his infection would kill him.

Bryan, who declined to provide his full name or where he lived in order to protect his family, had traveled hours from Guatemala City where he had been quarantined inside a temporary hospital inside a convention center. It was the end of a nightmare and monthslong journey that took him from his rural community, to ICE detention in the US, and finally back to Guatemala where he was viewed as a pariah bringing a disease that's killed thousands. Extended family members and people in neighboring communities took to social media to issue threats.

"They wrote that they didn't want me here and that they were going to kill me," Bryan told BuzzFeed News in Spanish. "They ruined my life and that of my family."

The 30-year-old is not the only one who has been threatened with violence after being deported from the US to Guatemala and accused, sometimes incorrectly, of bringing COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, from abroad. Of the 585 confirmed cases in Guatemala, at least 99 of them were recent deportees from the US.

In Quetzaltenango, a city in Guatemala's western highlands, residents threatened to burn down a temporary shelter housing recent deportees. In Santa Catarina Palopó, a lakeside community in Guatemala, residents tried to attack the mayor and a man who had been deported despite having paperwork stating he had tested negative for COVID-19.

Bryan tested positive for COVID-19 days about a week after returning to his home. He was in quarantine when government health officials arrived to test him and shortly after gave him his results. He was taken to a temporary hospital in Guatemala City that has been described by patients as having few resources, breakouts, and fights.

Guatemala's Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance did not respond to requests for comment about the conditions patients described.

Somehow, news of his positive COVID-19 test made its way through word of mouth and then social media. People said Bryan threw a large party shortly after being deported and infected those around him. Others alleged he was seen outside his home distributing food donations.

"Everything they said was false," Bryan said. "The only thing they got right was that I had been deported twice."