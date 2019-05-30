The GoFundMe Wall Project Isn't Being Built On The "Most Important Mile" Of Border Land Despite Claims, Officials Say

US authorities on Thursday said a crowdfunded wall project billed by a former White House adviser as closing the "most important mile" along the border isn't actually in an area that is considered a security priority.



Steve Bannon, the former President Trump strategist and advisory board chairman for the We Build The Wall campaign, which is funding the construction of a wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico, told CNN that Board Patrol officials had said "it's the No. 1 most important mile to close."



But in a statement, US Customs and Border Protection (CPB) said the "project is not connected to our efforts," adding that they have already prioritized building border barriers in locations that "will most impact border security operations." The site where North Dakota-based construction company Fisher Industries built the wall on private land is "not prioritized under current funding," the agency added.



Using millions from their fundraising efforts, We Build The Wall has so far built about a half-mile portion of the barrier, which has faced pushback from Sunland Park city officials.

On Tuesday, the city issued a stop work order order for the project after officials determined that an application submitted last week for the wall was incomplete and in violation of an ordinance. However, on Thursday, Mayor Javier Perea told reporters work was allowed to resume after permit issues had been resolved.

Brian Kolfage, the decorated Iraq War veteran spearheading the campaign, tweeted the group hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the media and board members.