Georgetown Students Don't Want Homeland Security Chief At Graduation Over Deportations

Rio Djiwandana has seen Georgetown University increasingly embrace undocumented students in the four years he’s been at the school — only last month the school launched a website to help them with admission, financial aid, and guidance.

So when Djiwandana heard Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson was scheduled to speak at his graduation from the school of foreign service on May 21 and receive an honorary degree from Georgetown, he was shocked.

"It's ironic and weird to suddenly have, in the midst of all this progress, this step backwards by honoring someone who's the head of an organization that oversees the detention and deportation of so many undocumented immigrants," Djiwandana told BuzzFeed News. “There are undocumented immigrants who are graduating from the School of Foreign Service and we’re honoring him in front of people who are directly affected."

The Indonesia-native and international economics major is one of Georgetown’s undocumented students and part of a larger group of 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. More than 2 million people have been deported since Obama came into office in 2009.

Now Georgetown University students and alumni are demanding the school rescind it’s invitation to Johnson because of his role in the detention and deportation of thousands of undocumented immigrants. An alumnus launched a petition that's been signed by more than 450 students.

A counter petition, citing protection of speech soon followed, and was signed by more than 215 people. The school has said it was taking the incident as an opportunity to open a dialogue on the issues both sides have raised.