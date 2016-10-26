Former GOP Congressman Calls For Arms If Trump Loses The Election

"If Trump loses, I'm grabbing my musket. You in?"

Former US Rep. Joe Walsh speaks during a news conference May 16, 2012 on Capitol Hill.

A former Illinois congressman turned conservative talk radio host called Wednesday for people to take up arms in an apparent revolution if Donald Trump loses the election.

On November 8th, I'm voting for Trump. On November 9th, if Trump loses, I'm grabbing my musket. You in?

"On November 8th, I'm voting for Trump," Joe Walsh tweeted. "On November 9th, if Trump loses, I'm grabbing my musket. You in?"

This isn’t the first time Walsh has tweeted something controversial, in July he posted a tweet saying “This is now war. Watch out Obama. Watch out black lives matter punks. Real America is coming after you.”



In 2014 he was kicked off the air for using racial slurs while having a discussion about the name of the Washington, D.C., Redskins, reported the Chicago Sun-Times.



Previously in a 2011 interview with Slate, Walsh said President Obama was elected because he was “a black man who was articulate.”



Walsh served one term in Congress, from January 2011 to 2013. He was defeated by a Democrat in the November 2012 general election.



