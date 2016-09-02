BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Twitter Users Respond To Trump Surrogate With #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner

news

Twitter Users Respond To Trump Surrogate With #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner

A Donald Trump supporter on MSBNC warned that unless something is done about the growing Latino population in the US, "you're going to have taco trucks on every corner."

By Adolfo Flores

Headshot of Adolfo Flores

Adolfo Flores

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 2, 2016, at 6:34 p.m. ET

On Thursday, Marco Gutierrez of Latinos for Trump went on MSNBC and said Latinos in general are part of an “imposing” and “dominant” culture that could have huge implications for the United States.

Dude, so how is this a bad thing? Tacos are life. #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner
Trevor Donovan @TrevDon

Dude, so how is this a bad thing? Tacos are life. #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner

Reply Retweet Favorite

"If you don't do something about it, you're going to have taco trucks on every corner,” Gutierrez warned.

Naturally, people took to Twitter to respond using the hashtag #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner.

Some were sad it wasn't already true.

A sad reminder that there are not #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner
Matt Hildreth @mhildreth

A sad reminder that there are not #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner

Reply Retweet Favorite
Make corners great again! #tacotrucksoneverycorner #nevertrump
Latina Comunica @LatinaComunica

Make corners great again! #tacotrucksoneverycorner #nevertrump

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Me every day when there's #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner
Guav @guav

Me every day when there's #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others felt Gutierrez had introduced what could be one of the most important policy issues of the campaign.

This is the most important election of our lifetime: #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner VS. #Tacobowl
Mexican Judge @laloalcaraz

This is the most important election of our lifetime: #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner VS. #Tacobowl

Reply Retweet Favorite
#TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner is currently the most popular policy proposal of #Elections2016. Game change?! @chrislhayes
Scott Wooledge @Clarknt67

#TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner is currently the most popular policy proposal of #Elections2016. Game change?! @chrislhayes

Reply Retweet Favorite

And people were here for it.

.@MarcoGutierrez I cannot wait for taco trucks on every corner! Let's win this election! #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner
Cristobal Alex @CristobalJAlex

.@MarcoGutierrez I cannot wait for taco trucks on every corner! Let's win this election! #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Team #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner
Dr. Adrienne Keene @NativeApprops

Team #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner

Reply Retweet Favorite
#TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner are essential, doe.
REMEZCLA @REMEZCLA

#TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner are essential, doe.

Reply Retweet Favorite
The Taco Truck Invasion. #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner #TacoTrucks #TacosForAll #Tacos
Ann Nixon @AnnMNixon

The Taco Truck Invasion. #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner #TacoTrucks #TacosForAll #Tacos

Reply Retweet Favorite
#ImWithTacos #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner
Crystal Yaeger @iamcrystaljae

#ImWithTacos #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
We need a law, executive order, SCOTUS holding, or Constitutional Amendment that mandates #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner @NArledge 😍🌮🤗🌯😛🌮🤗🌯😍
AMac @AimeeMac

We need a law, executive order, SCOTUS holding, or Constitutional Amendment that mandates #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner @NArledge 😍🌮🤗🌯😛🌮🤗🌯😍

Reply Retweet Favorite
#TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner
Jim Turner @cabin_jim

#TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner

Reply Retweet Favorite
Here for #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner like... #AmericanDream
Sally King @SallysKingdom

Here for #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner like... #AmericanDream

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT