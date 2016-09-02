Twitter Users Respond To Trump Surrogate With #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner
A Donald Trump supporter on MSBNC warned that unless something is done about the growing Latino population in the US, "you're going to have taco trucks on every corner."
On Thursday, Marco Gutierrez of Latinos for Trump went on MSNBC and said Latinos in general are part of an “imposing” and “dominant” culture that could have huge implications for the United States.
Naturally, people took to Twitter to respond using the hashtag #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner.
Some were sad it wasn't already true.
Others felt Gutierrez had introduced what could be one of the most important policy issues of the campaign.
And people were here for it.
Adolfo Flores is a national security correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles. He focuses on immigration.
Contact Adolfo Flores at adolfo.flores@buzzfeed.com.
