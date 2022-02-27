Massive Protests Are Continuing Around Europe Against Russia's Deadly Invasion Of Ukraine

Thousands of people on Sunday marched in support of Ukraine in European cities including Berlin, Madrid, Amsterdam, and Stockholm as the country continued to battle the Russian invasion.

In Berlin alone, the crowd topped 100,000, many of them wearing the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag. Organizers had only expected around 20,000 to show, the New York Times reported.

Away from the protests, volunteers at Berlin's main train station waited with information leaflets for people arriving from Ukraine via Poland. The UN's refugee agency on Sunday said at least 368,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled to other countries, a number that's expected to continue growing.