Deportation Of Arizona Mother A Sign Of Things To Come Under Trump, Advocates Say

Thursday’s deportation of an undocumented mother in Phoenix, Arizona, believed to be the first under new enforcement priorities ordered by the Trump administration, could be the beginning of a mass wave of deportations, advocates warn.

Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, 36, was deported to Nogales in Sonora, Mexico, after a night of demonstrations during which protesters blocked a government van she was being transported in.

Marisa Franco, an organizer with the Phoenix immigrant rights group Puente Arizona, said it has not been routine for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to go after someone like Garcia de Rayos.

“There are many people who will face the same circumstances that Guadalupe faced,” Franco said. “This is going to be a reality for many people in this country because of President Trump and the structure we have with the deportation machine.”

Among his first actions as president, Trump signed two executive orders on immigration, one of which advised US authorities to ramp up the deportations of people who have been convicted of a crime or suspected of committing a crime. That order on interior enforcement was overshadowed by the splashier announcement of the order to construct a border wall.

But it is the interior enforcement order that led to Garcia de Rayos's deportation after she was convicted of criminal impersonation in 2008 for using a fake social security number during one of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio's raids. Both the Obama and Trump administrations said they were focused on criminals, but the definition of that term has changed.

During the previous administration, Garcia was not considered a priority for removal, but now she is seen as a criminal because of the fraudulent social security number, and her removal order is being enforced.

Carlos Garcia, director of Puente, said activists believe Garcia de Rayos is the first person to be deported under the new orders.

“There was no precedent in the last two weeks from the priorities until now, and the likelihood of it was because of the new priorities and new administration,” Garcia said.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton criticized the deportation on Twitter, saying ICE should be focusing its priorities elsewhere.

"Rather than tracking down violent criminals and drug dealers, ICE is spending its energy deporting a woman with two American children who has lived here for more than two decades and poses a threat to nobody," he said on Twitter.



Garcia de Rayos's 14-year-old daughter, Jaqueline, said she had to pack her mother’s belongings for her.



“No one should have to pack their mother’s bag,” Jaqueline said during a news conference Thursday. “The only thing my mom did was work.”