ICE Medical Care Is Only Getting Worse At A Colorado Detention Center, Advocates Say

A year after immigrant advocates made US authorities aware of poor medical and mental health care at a Colorado detention facility, conditions have only gotten worse, according to a new complaint filed Tuesday.

The new administrative complaint, obtained by BuzzFeed News, was submitted to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security's Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties and Office of Inspector General. It detailed stories of immigrant detainees who received inconsistent medication, suffered delayed medical care, and faced threats of punitive segregation following suicide attempts.

The supplemental complaint follows a similar one the American Immigration Council and American Immigration Lawyers Association submitted in June 2018 on behalf of immigrants detained at the Denver Contract Detention Facility (DCDF) in Aurora, Colorado, who endured "pain, serious injury, or the risk of death."

Katie Shepherd, national advocacy counsel with the Immigration Justice Campaign of the American Immigration Council, said that the federal government has failed to respond in a meaningful way to their complaint last year and continues to provide poor medical care.

"The government has failed to provide adequate medical care, and the result is the suffering and death that occurs inside ICE detention centers," Shepherd told BuzzFeed News. "If they're going to keep tens of thousands of people in their custody at any one time, then they need to humanely and responsibly provide the services necessary for those in their care."

ICE and the GEO Group, the private prison contractor that operates the jail, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The two organizations that wrote the complaint said that over the past year, conditions for immigrant detainees have grown “measurably worse.” They say this is in part because the GEO Group expanded the Aurora facility by opening a 432-bed annex, increasing its capacity to 1,532.

Despite the expansion, ICE's Health Service Corps, which provides medical care to detainees, continues to arrange to have only one physician on staff at any one time to oversee the hundreds of people detained at the Aurora facility.

In May, Rocky Mountain PBS reported on a federal report looking into the death of a 64-year-old man that found that medical staff at the detention

facility failed to seek emergency care for him before he died in December 2017.

The complaint also comes days after the Young Turks published an email from an ICE supervisor saying “[ICE’s Health Services Corps] is severely dysfunctional and unfortunately preventable harm and death to detainees has occurred.” The Dec. 3, 2018, memo was sent to Matthew Albence, who was then the acting deputy director of ICE.

There have been several outbreaks of mumps and chickenpox at the Aurora facility over the past few months, which have resulted in quarantines that impede access to attorneys, Shepherd said.

The complaint accuses GEO of failing to vaccinate and properly medically screen individuals.