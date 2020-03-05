Senior Officials Central To The Trump Administration's Family Separations Failed To Act On Repeated Warnings From Its Staff, According To A New Report

McALLEN, Texas — A government watchdog report released Thursday found that senior officials within a federal agency, tasked with caring for immigrant children, failed to act on staff's repeated warnings that family separations were occurring, might increase, and that they didn't have the resources to care for kids in that situation.

The report from the Office of Inspector General (OIG) for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) found that as a result of key senior officials failing to act on repeated warnings from staff, the agency, which was central to the Trump administration's systemic family separations, was not prepared to care for children it received.

In the spring of 2018, the Trump administration announced the so-called zero tolerance policy that led to thousands of children being systematically separated from their parents by immigration authorities. But it was later revealed that the administration had been separating families as early as the summer of 2017 as part of a pilot program.

Immigrant parents caught crossing illegally were charged with entering the US without authorization and sent to federal prison before going to federal court. Because children can't be sent to federal prison with their parents, the government separated them, listed them as unaccompanied minors, and sent them into the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).

Investigators found that for months before the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy was announced, Maggie Wynne, counselor to the secretary for Human Services Policy, Steven Wagner, the acting assistant secretary for Administration for Children and Families (ACF), and Scott Lloyd, director of ORR, disregarded specific, repeated warnings from staff regarding the possibility that DHS would implement family separation. They no longer hold these positions.

Employees within ORR, which manages the unaccompanied minors program, believed they didn't have enough bed space to accommodate a large increase in separated children and were also concerned about the trauma it would cause.

"OIG found no evidence that these three senior HHS officials took action to protect children’s interests in response to the information and concerns raised by ORR staff," the report said.