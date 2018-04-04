Caravan Organizers Say They Will Continue, And Will Finish The Last Leg With Asylum-Seekers

However, Central American migrants not seeking asylum in the US or Mexico will not continue with the group past Mexico City.

Migrants cheer as Irineo Mujica, director of Pueblos Sin Fronteras, announces that the caravan will continue as planned toward Mexico City despite a statement from the Mexican government that it would be disbanded.

Organizers of a Central American caravan traveling through Mexico said Tuesday that despite plans from immigration authorities to disband the group they would continue moving forward.

Irineo Mujica, director of Pueblos Sin Fronteras, or People Without Borders, which has organized the caravan, said it will continue to the city of Puebla and then on to Mexico City. From that point on, however, only those who seem to have valid asylum claims in Mexico or the United States would continue moving north.

"That doesn't mean the caravan is ending," Mujica told a crowd of Central American migrants. "The caravan ends when we are done with our agenda."

On Monday, Mexico’s National Institute of Immigration said it planned to disband the caravan of hundreds of Central Americans by Wednesday. However, Pueblos Sin Fronteras pushed back and said the caravan was not being disbanded and that some migrants with asylum claims would continue moving forward to seek asylum.

Organizers declined to give specific numbers for how many potential US or Mexican asylum seekers were in the group. On Tuesday, Mexican immigration officials were trying to get an accurate count of people and what type of document or visa each was seeking.

Everyone was encouraged to apply for a humanitarian visa with the Mexican government, permission to travel through Mexico with the intention to leave on their own, or permission to stay in the country for 30 days before filing an immigration claim.

Mexico’s secretary of foreign affairs, Luis Videgaray Caso, said the caravan would be dispersing gradually and that Mexico would enforce its immigration policies according to its law and not according to pressure or outside threats.

That was no doubt a reference to US President Donald Trump, who has been deeply critical of Mexico's response to the caravan and on Tuesday said he was dispatching the US military to the border, though it was unclear what tasks a US military presence would perform; US law bars the military from undertaking law enforcement activities.