One Of The Men Suspected In The Deadly Stabbings In Canada Has Been Found Dead While The Search Continues For His Brother

The body of one of the men suspected of fatally stabbing 10 people in Saskatchewan, Canada, was found Monday as a search continues for the other suspect, his brother.

The discovery of Damien Sanderson's body, which had injuries that aren't believed to be self-inflicted, has increased the total dead in the incident to 11, said Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police at a press conference Monday afternoon. She did not say who police believe was responsible for his death, which remains under investigation.

Myles Sanderson may have sustained injuries and could be seeking medical attention, Blackmore said as she warned the community to stay vigilant.

"Even if he is injured, it does not mean he is not still dangerous," Blackmore said. "We consider him armed and dangerous. Do not approach him."

The stabbings early Sunday morning resulted in 13 active crime scenes in the area of the James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, and 19 people were injured. According to authorities, some of the victims may have been targeted, and others may have been attacked at random.