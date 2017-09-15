California Just Became The Largest Sanctuary State In A Rebuke To Trump

“This action protects public safety and ensures hard-working people who contribute to our state are respected,” the governor said.

LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday signed a bill into law placing statewide limits on local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities creating a potent counterbalance to the Trump administration's push against undocumented immigrants.

Brown signed a series of other bills related to immigration, including one that prohibits jurisdictions from contracting with the federal government and private companies over immigrant detention centers. The bills take effect Jan. 1, 2018.

The bill makes California the largest jurisdiction to punch back against the Trump administration’s anti-sanctuary measures. Oregon passed a law prohibiting the use of state and local resources to enforce federal immigration law in 1987, making it the first so-called sanctuary state.

California lawmakers sent the bill to Brown last month after he signaled he would sign it.

Senator Kevin de León, who introduced the bill in the state Senate, said the California Values Act will also limit immigration enforcement actions at public schools, hospitals, and courthouses.

“We will not stand idly by as President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions seek to divide this nation by scapegoating honest, hardworking families and casting immigrants as threats to be neutralized," de León said in a statement. “The California Values Act won’t stop ICE from trolling our streets -- it will not provide full sanctuary -- but it will put a kink in Trump’s perverse and inhumane deportation machine."

Under the law, local police will be prohibited from asking people about their immigration status, and officers will be barred from being deputized as immigration agents. It also bars US Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents from interviewing people in local and state jails without the inmate's written agreement in advance.

The bill also prohibits federal immigration officials from maintaining permanent offices in California jails. However, the legislation was a watered down version of the bill De León introduced in December after negotiations due to concerns from law enforcement and Brown.

The bill was opposed by the California State Sheriffs’ Association – sheriffs are responsible for most jail operations – and for a time by the California Police Chiefs Association. But the police chiefs group dropped its opposition after amendments were added that eased some of the restrictions.

Jonathan Thompson the National Sheriffs’ Association executive director and CEO said his organization was saddened and disappointed that Brown signed the "reckless bill."

“It is unfortunate that California’s law enforcement has become pawns in this political game, but they will continue to do their jobs diligently to protect their communities,” Thompson said in a statement. “We also implore leaders in Washington to take action and pass sensible legislation that would prevent careless legislation from hamstringing law enforcement and would give them the tools to combat dangerous policies like this.”

Pablo Alvarado, executive director of National Day Laborer Organizing Network, said that while the bill that passed was scaled back from the original it is a step in the right direction.

“Many of the provisions included in the original version bill will one day become law, but in the meantime, the compromise reached between Senator de León and Governor Brown reflects much-needed progress,” Alvarado said in a statement.