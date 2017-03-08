California Schools Join Sanctuary Movement To Protect Students From Deportation

Two school districts in California are launching campaigns to help protect undocumented students and their families from deportation.

One of the districts, Sacramento City Unified, launched its “Safe Haven” campaign on Tuesday, pledging to support and help protect undocumented students from immigration authorities. As part of the campaign, the school district started covering all of its campuses with banners and signs welcoming all students.

“Our Safe Haven policy was the first step we took to protect our kids,” said district Vice-President Jessie Ryan. “Today, we are taking an even bigger step by launching a full campaign to make sure every undocumented student and parent in our school district knows their rights if approached by immigration officials.”

The Voice of OC reported that the high school board in Anaheim, California, on Tuesday also voted to declare the district a safe haven for students regardless of their immigration status.



Reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arresting at least two men who crossed the street after leaving a church hypothermia shelter in Virginia, as well as the arrest of an undocumented immigrant near a school in Los Angeles, have sent waves of concern among immigrant advocates.