A Baby Died And 3 Others Are Missing After A Migrant Raft Capsized On The Rio Grande

A 10-month-old boy died and three others are missing after a raft carrying nine migrants capsized Wednesday night on the Rio Grande River along the southern border, authorities said.

The tragedy occurred around 9:45 p.m. when Border Patrol agents from the Eagle Pass South Station in Texas apprehended a man after he entered the US without authorization, Customs and Border Protection officials said. The man told the agents he had tried to cross the Rio Grande in a rubber raft that had overturned. The man's wife, two sons ages 10 months and 6 years, and his 7-year-old nephew, were also in the raft.

Moments later a Border Patrol agent rescued the man's wife and 6-year-old son, who were struggling to stay afloat. The child was treated by emergency officials and rushed to a local hospital.

A short time later another man and a child were found on the US side of the river bank, but did not require medical assistance, CBP said. The Del Rio Sector’s Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue team were sent to the area and located the body of the 10-month-old boy several miles downriver.

A person with knowledge of the incident who was not authorized to speak with the media said the people who fell off the raft were from Honduras.

The tragedy comes as border agents encounter a record number of families and children along the southern border. More than 53,000 families were apprehended in March, the highest number recorded in a single month since CBP began tracking the figure in 2012.