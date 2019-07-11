Border Patrol Said There Wasn't Room For More Immigrant Kids. The Shelter Agency Says It Was Never Asked

Migrants outside the US Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, on May 15, 2019.

CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas — A week ago, the Border Patrol chief overseeing overcrowded and dirty Texas detention facilities holding immigrant children blamed the poor conditions on the inability of another federal agency to receive and care for the children.



But that agency, the Department of Health and Human Services, said Wednesday it has taken in every unaccompanied immigrant child referred to them by Border Patrol officials.

"We received every child that was referred to us," said Mark Weber, a spokesperson for HHS. "If the child is not delivered to us we don't have the child to put in a bed."

The comments, which run counter to what immigration officials have claimed, came Wednesday during a media tour of a newly-opened unaccompanied minor facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas. Weber said HHS has no control over which child gets referred to them from the Department of Homeland Security.



The finger-pointing among agencies tasked with caring for immigrant children arriving at the border comes as reports of dirty, overcrowded, and unsanitary conditions have trickled out in recent months, and DHS officials blamed HHS for not having enough bed space to transfer hundreds of children held in Border Patrol stations.

Attorneys who visited a facility in Clint, Texas, last month said unaccompanied children were held for weeks without soap and toothbrushes, and received inadequate food, water, and sanitation. Aaron Hull, chief of Border Patrol’s El Paso sector, which includes the Clint facility, pushed back on the reports, saying HHS didn't have the capacity to take the children they were apprehending, leaving officials with no choice but to continue holding the kids.

"We can't hand them over to ICE and Health and Human Services because they have their own resource constraints," Hull said in a Fox News interview. "And the aliens tend to build up in our custody and that's really what this is about."

Hull's statements echoed those of Carla Provost, the chief of Border Patrol, who has previously said HHS was overwhelmed and did not have enough bed space to care for the children.