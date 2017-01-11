Border Patrol Accused Of Destroying Video Evidence In Lawsuit Over Detention Centers

The National Immigration Law Center said the border agency allowed key video evidence to be corrupted or taped over.

A national immigrant rights group is accusing border patrol officials of destroying surveillance footage that is crucial to their legal case over conditions inside detention facilities in Arizona.

In a motion filed Monday night, the National Immigration Law Center (NILC) claims US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) knowingly turned over corrupt videos they knew no one would be able to watch, recorded over the files, and didn’t say anything about the issue for months.

“This is yet another example of an agency going out of its way to keep the horrible conditions in these facilities out of the public eye,” Karen Tumlin, managing attorney for NILC, told BuzzFeed News.

CBP declined to comment because of the pending litigation.

Not much is known about the conditions inside the facilities, where detainees caught illegally crossing the border are held. But last August, the judge in the case released photos of the detainee holding cells, offering a rare glimpse inside.

