People wait to apply for asylum in the US in Tijuana, Mexico, July 24, 2019.

Authorities in the United States who turned away asylum-seekers at official border crossings told immigrants they didn't have space to process them, regardless of whether they actually could, according to an unpublished inspector general's report obtained by BuzzFeed News.

The report was later released after this story was first published.

The Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General report focused on the agency's practice of regulating how many immigrants border agents could allow to enter the US to seek asylum, known as queue management, or "metering." In 2018, after learning that Customs and Border Protection agents could turn away 650 immigrants every day if all ports of entry instituted the practice, Kirstjen Nielsen, the former homeland security secretary, instructed all ports to implement metering.

Seven official border crossings that are classified to process all immigrants subsequently stopped processing asylum-seekers, and CBP agents redirected them to other ports, some of which were more than 30 miles away.

"We observed CBP officers telling aliens the port was at capacity and did not have the capability to process them, regardless of actual capacity and capability at the time," the report states.

At two ports of entry, CBP left holding cells empty despite a line of immigrants and asylum-seekers waiting in line to be processed, inspectors reported.

The OIG also said that contrary to federal law and agency guidance, at least four CBP ports of entry sent asylum-seekers already on US soil back to Mexico. The four ports of entry established their "limit lines," where CBP officers instruct asylum-seekers to go back to Mexico, on the US side of the border.

The findings follow previous reporting that contradicted claims from DHS that "metering" was necessary due to a lack of resources to process asylum-seekers.



The report said "metering" has been in place along the southern border since at least 2016 when the Obama administration and Mexican officials stopped asylum-seekers from reaching US soil and put their names on a waiting list in response to a surge of Haitians arriving to Tijuana. It became standard practice under the Trump administration.

Advocates have long criticized "metering" because it made immigrants wait for weeks or months to request asylum in border cities where they were attacked or kidnapped in some cases. In the years since "metering" took hold, that wait time south of the border has been increased (sometimes more than a year and currently indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic) by a Trump administration policy that makes immigrants wait in Mexico while their cases are completed in the US in some of the most dangerous cities in the Western Hemisphere.

In April 2018, the Trump administration announced a "zero tolerance" policy at the border that required CBP to refer every adult who entered the US illegally for prosecution. That policy led to the systemic separation of families at the border because children couldn't go with their parents who were being detained by the US Marshals after being charged with illegal entry.

After implementing the policy, Nielsen urged immigrants to enter the US at a port of entry versus crossing illegally.

“As I said before, if you’re seeking asylum, go to a port of entry. You do not need to break the law of the United States to seek asylum," Nielsen told reporters on June 18, 2018.

Yet at the same time, DHS and CBP directed these ports to assign staffers away from processing immigrants, including asylum-seekers, to other duties, the watchdog report states.

On June 5, 2018, Nielsen signed a memo authorizing port directors to establish metering at official border crossings. The memo also authorized port directors to reassign staffers away from processing undocumented immigrants.

"CBP personnel and resources that would otherwise be deployed to process inadmissible arriving aliens can focus on the detection and apprehension of narcotics and currency smugglers," Nielsen's memo stated.

Weeks later, when reporters told Nielsen that asylum-seekers were being turned away at ports of entry, the report states, she called the accounts "incorrect."

"While DHS leadership urged asylum seekers to present themselves at ports of entry, the agency took deliberate steps to limit the number of undocumented aliens who could be processed each day," the report said.

