Border Agents In Texas Have Started Releasing Some Immigrant Families After Mexico Refused To Take Them Back

Border Patrol agents in parts of Texas have started to release some undocumented immigrant families after Mexican authorities refused to take them back under a Trump-era policy that has expelled thousands of people who have illegally crossed into the US.

It marks a significant shift from recent years, when former president Donald Trump ordered all immigrants and asylum-seekers who were caught trying to enter the US illegally to be sent back to Mexico. Since March 2020, US Customs and Border Protection has immediately expelled 382,552 immigrants back into Mexico. Citing a section of the public health code known as Title 42, the Trump administration said it was necessary to deport immigrants in order to halt the spread of the coronavirus. But an unintended consequence of the policy was that immigrants have repeatedly tried to cross undetected, driving up numbers of arrests at the border.

CBP said the families were recently released due to COVID-19 restrictions that have caused some of its facilities to reach capacity. Mexico also recently passed a law prohibiting authorities from keeping undocumented immigrant children in detention centers. With no space to hold the families in US detention centers and Mexico refusing to take them, CBP started last week to release them in Texas border cities like McAllen and Brownsville.

"COVID-19 protocols, changes in Mexican law, and limited US holding capacities have forced us to adapt," CBP said. "For those migrants who are released, CBP may work with non-government organizations who will assist them through the out-of-custody process."

The National Institute of Migration (INM), Mexico's immigration enforcement agency, declined requests from BuzzFeed News for comment. However, the country’s foreign ministry told Reuters there had been “local” policy adjustments, citing a child protection law passed late last year. A senior Mexican official told the news agency that the changes were “minor” and appeared to be limited to the state of Tamaulipas, which sits across the border from Brownsville, Texas.

The release of the families has been used by immigration hawks and former Trump administration officials to warn of a looming crisis at the border fueled by President Joe Biden’s recent executive orders. Chad Wolf, the former acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, tweeted that the change marked the return of "catch and release" and warned that it will lead to a "full blown crisis" at the border.

The phrase “catch and release” has been decried by immigrant advocates who say it's a dehumanizing way to describe the practice of allowing asylum-seekers to wait outside of detention while their cases are adjudicated.

In Del Rio, Texas, which is also across from Tamaulipas, a shelter operated by the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition said it has seen an increase in immigrants seeking help. In a Facebook post on Jan. 30, the organization said that on average, it used to help 25 people a week. Now, the coalition said, it’s helping at least 50 immigrants a day.

A DHS official told BuzzFeed News that the release of a certain number of families was only occurring in one area of the border. Local media reported that up to 50 immigrant families a day were released in Brownsville; a shelter in McAllen told Reuters it has seen 50 to 80 people a day since Jan. 27.