Immigration Advocates Hope Biden Will Address Overlooked Family Separations At The Border

As President Joe Biden prepares to announce a family separation task force to reunite children and parents separated at the border, advocates hope he'll also tackle separations that have gotten less attention.



The goal of the task force, expected to be announced Tuesday through an executive order, will be to identify thousands of children separated under the Trump administration and make recommendations as to how the families can be reunited, possibilities that could include bringing parents back to the US via parole or issuing visas, according to a senior administration official.

Since July 2017, the Trump administration is believed to have separated 5,500 families at the border. Included in that figure are at least 1,000 children who were separated after Trump's so-called "zero-tolerance" policy for minor crimes, such as traffic violations. In extreme cases, parents were separated because they were HIV-positive or their children had dirty diapers and deemed unfit by a US border officer, according to court documents.

Border Patrol agents are allowed to separate children from their parents in cases where authorities believe they are dangerous, have a criminal history or outstanding arrest warrant, are affiliated with a gang, have presented a fake claim of being the child’s guardian, or have a communicable disease. At times, agents have used unreliable and murky records to accuse parents of crimes they didn't commit, leaving frantic parents trying to figure out how to reunite with their child on their own.

"It's mind boggling that Border Patrol agents are given this much power and leeway to make those decisions," said Christie Turner-Herbas, director of special programs for the nonprofit Kids in Need of Defense (KIND).

Some of these immigrant parents were separated from their children for reasons that wouldn't be allowed in other settings in the US, Turner-Herbas said, such as fraud and forgery offenses, DUIs, or accusations that never resulted in a conviction. BuzzFeed News reported on the case of a father who was accused of a crime the courts found he didn't commit in Guatemala, but was nevertheless separated by US border officers.

As Biden tries to close the book on the practice, said Turner-Herbas, new guidelines and procedures need to be established in order to avoid unnecessary family separations, otherwise they’ll continue. She said this was particularly concerning because the Biden administration has said it plans to start processing immigrants and asylum-seekers at some point in the future. For the time being though, the Biden administration has kept a Trump-era policy that immediately expels immigrants from the US citing the coronavirus pandemic.

"As soon as families start coming in again, I'm concerned Border Patrol agents will continue to use their discretion to separate," Turner-Herbas said. "There's nothing really stopping them from doing it now."

The practice was challenged but upheld in federal court.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But attorneys for the government under the Trump administration have defended the separations.

“The government has made reasonable separation decisions that account for the immigration-enforcement context in which this case arises as well as for the family integrity interests identified by this court,” government attorneys said in a 2019 court filing.

It can be tougher to make the public care about cases where parents are accused of having a criminal record, Turner-Herbas said, but in some cases the crime doesn't merit separation. These types of separations also occurred during the Obama administration.

"There's this sense of family separation being gone, in the past and we don't need to worry about it happening again," Turner-Herbas said. "These more under the radar family separations that can still happen are almost more troubling than zero-tolerance because this is an issue that hasn't been getting a lot of attention."

Yet, Turner-Herbas added, the children are still traumatized.

"It's not proper for [border officers] to be making a decision with child welfare impacts based on criminal history that doesn't necessarily relate to child welfare,” she said. “I can see it differently in cases where an adult has a prior conviction for child abuse, but that wasn't one of the reasons we tended to see."