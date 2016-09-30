Bee Species Listed As Endangered In The US For The First Time

The US Fish & Wildlife Service listed seven bee species in Hawaii as endangered on Friday, a first for bees, which have experienced declining numbers across the US.

The seven species of bees had been marked for protection by the US Fish & Wildlife Service in 2011 following a yearlong study, but it wasn’t possible at the time because other species were considered a higher priority.

Yellow-faced bees are found elsewhere in the world, but the Hawaiian species are are endemic to the state and pollinate only plant species that are native to the islands. Losing them could have a devastating effect on the ecosystem.