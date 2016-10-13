Baby Dies After Stroller Plunges Down Open Elevator Shaft

The baby's mother pushed the stroller out into the shaft when the elevator doors opened, but the car was actually six floors down, police said.

New York authorities said a six-week-old girl died Thursday after the stroller she was in fell down an elevator shaft.

Her 21-year-old mother was on the 23rd floor when the doors opened and she stepped forward, but the elevator wasn’t there, the New York City Police Department said in a statement. The baby and mother then fell to the 17th floor where the elevator car actually was.



A mechanic who had been working on the elevator heard the mother's screams and pulled her out of the elevator shaft, the Associated Press reported.

The incident occurred at about 11:40 a.m. at a building in the 3400 block of Neptune Avenue in Brooklyn. The baby was taken to Coney Island Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The mother was not injured.

More than 20 complaints about the elevators have been filed against the building dating back to 2015, with the most recent one submitted at the end of September, according to the New York City Department of Buildings.

The building also has 50 environmental control board violations and 64 building violations.