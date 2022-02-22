The Men Who Murdered Ahmaud Arbery Have Been Found Guilty Of Hate Crimes

The three white men who chased down and murdered Ahmaud Arbery targeted him because he was Black, a jury found on Tuesday as it convicted them of federal hate crimes.

Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and their neighbor William Bryan were already convicted of felony murder in Georgia state court in November 2021 for killing Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was jogging in their neighborhood. They were sentenced to life in prison.



For February’s federal hate crime trial, jurors had to decide if the three white men had chased and killed Arbery in 2020 because he was Black.

All three men were convicted of interference with rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels were also found guilty of separate counts of using a firearm during a violent crime.



The jury deliberated for less than four hours over two days before handing down a guilty verdict on Tuesday, one day before the two-year anniversary of Arbery's death.

Addressing reporters outside the courthouse, Arbery's mom, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said the verdict was "a small victory, but we as a family will never get full victory because Ahmaud is gone forever."

Cooper-Jones also criticized the Department of Justice for going against the family's wishes and originally accepting a plea deal with the McMichaels that would have prevented them from facing the hate crimes trial.

"Even after the family stood before the judge and asked the judge to not take this plea deal, the lead prosecutor, Tara Lyons, stood up and asked the judge to ignore the family's cry," she said. "That's not justice for Ahmaud."

The prosecutors "were made to do their jobs," Cooper-Jones said, adding that a hate crimes conviction would not have happened if the family did not fight for it.

At the time, attorneys with the Department of Justice said they entered the plea agreement after the victims' attorneys informed them "that the family was not opposed to it." It was ultimately rejected by a judge after Arbery's family spoke out against it at a hearing, and the men went to trial.

The McMichaels and Bryan now face sentences of up to life in prison for the federal hate crime charges, on top of the life sentences they had already been assigned in state court for murder.

