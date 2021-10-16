Advocates Left A Meeting With Biden Officials Over Plans To Restart A Trump-Era Border Policy

Immigrants, many of whom are asylum seekers sent back to Mexico from the US under Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), pass the time at a makeshift encampment in Matamoros, Tamaulipas.

Border groups on Saturday "walked out" of a virtual meeting with the Biden administration over its upcoming plans to restart a Trump-era program that forced thousands of immigrants and asylum-seekers to wait in dangerous Mexican border cities, according to leaked video obtained by BuzzFeed News.

In a Thursday night court filing, the Biden administration said it was prepared to restart the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) in mid-November. The relaunch of policy is still contingent on Mexico agreeing to take immigrants sent back under MPP, which the Mexican government has so far not agreed to.

Before leaving Saturday's meeting, NGOs who work with immigrants along the border, said they could no longer have conversations in good conscience with the Biden administration because it has continued to preserve policies enacted by the Trump White House.

Under the Trump administration, more than 71,000 immigrants and asylum-seekers were forced to wait in Mexico while US judges adjudicated their cases under MPP, also known as Remain in Mexico.

"There is no improved version of MPP. It is not possible to make the inhumane, humane, the unfair, fair, or to breathe life into a deadly program," said the immigrant advocacy groups in a prepared statement they took turns reading. "We refuse to be complicit in deterrence-based border policies ... We cannot allow our efforts to help the victims of these policies to be used in any way to prolong them."

It's unclear which advocacy groups attended the meeting, but a sign calling for the end of MPP that was held up by an attendee displayed the name of the Sidewalk School, an organization that helps immigrants and asylum-seekers on the Mexican side of the border opposite of South Texas.

Shortly after taking office, president Joe Biden made good on a campaign trail promise to end MPP and his administration began allowing immigrants in the program to enter the US. Immigrants and asylum-seekers had been waiting for months — sometimes years — in some of the most dangerous border cities, where they were frequently targeted by cartels and the Mexican authorities meant to protect them.

The Republican-led states of Texas and Missouri filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration for stopping MPP. In August US District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk sided with the states and ordered the government to reinstate the program. The Biden administration appealed and asked the Supreme Court to stay the order, but was unsuccessful.