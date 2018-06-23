500 Children Separated From Their Parents Under Trump's "Zero Tolerance" Policy Have Been Reunited

The administration separated more than 2,300 children from adults they were traveling with while illegally crossing the southern border.

A Trump administration official said Friday that all children in the custody of US Customs and Border Protection who were separated from their parents under the administration's "zero tolerance" policy have been reunited.

The official said that the agency had reunited roughly 500 of more than 2,300 children separated from their families after crossing the southern border illegally. That figure is the most recent data on separated families provided by the government, covering the period of May 5 to June 9. No further count has been publicly released on additional separations since that date.

However, a small number of children who were separated for reasons other than Trump's zero tolerance policy will remain apart from the adults with whom they entered the US. In those cases, a familial relationship could not be confirmed, authorities believe the adult poses a threat to the child, or the adult had been convicted of a crime, the official said.

The Trump administration's decision to prosecute every person caught trying to enter the US illegally resulted in the systematic separation of families. The children were housed in separate facilities because they couldn't be transferred to federal custody while their parents waited to be sentenced for illegally entering the country.