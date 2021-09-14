YouTube Star Nikkie Tutorials Paid Homage To Black Trans Icon Marsha P. Johnson At The Met Gala
“Marsha P Johnson paved the way for so many of us, and I hope I made my community proud tonight."
Makeup guru and YouTube creator Nikkie de Jager was one of the many LGBTQ stars who graced the carpet at this year's Met Gala, and the 27-year-old used her gala debut to honor activist Marsha "Pay It No Mind" Johnson.
On Instagram, the beauty entrepreneur went into detail about her look, writing: “I knew I wanted to pay homage to a trans icon who was at the forefront of the Stonewall Riots… Marsha P. Johnson paved the way for so many of us, and I hope I made my community proud tonight.”
The Dutch YouTuber wore an aquamarine tulle gown by Edwin Oudshoorn with floral accents. A sash woven into the train of the dress had Johnson's famous phrase, "Pay it no mind," written across it.
"Pay it no mind" is reported to have been Johnson’s go-to response for those who questioned her gender and way of life. Her legacy of activism and frontline work in New York’s LGBTQ community earned her the title "The Saint of Christopher Street."
Her body was tragically discovered in the Hudson River on July 2, 1992. Johnson was 46 at the time of her death.
“We came up with the idea of creating a tribute to the legendary Marsha P. Johnson and the whole look[ed] started with the custom made characteristic flower crown," the dress designer Oudshoorn wrote on Instagram. "18k gold flowers, leaves and buds created by goldsmith Digna Gorkovoi, combined with handmade silk flowers & beading and a nod to Nikkies dutch heritage and our upcoming collection 'Thalassic' in the form of 'ear irons'.”
In January 2020, de Jager told her 12 million subscribers that she was a trans woman.
In the video, which has now been viewed more than 37 million times, she shared that she wanted to “inspire little Nikkies around the world who feel insecure, who feel out of place, who feel misunderstood” to commit to “live your life like you wanted and the way you deserve."
This year’s theme, American fashion, took on various interpretations, but de Jager’s tribute to an American icon was quickly noticed by people online. They applauded her look and the meaningful statement it made.
Undoubtedly America at its finest.
The execution is flawless and makes a statement.
Class is in session.
