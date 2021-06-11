A Woman Who Got Stuck In A Chair While Making Fetish Content Had To Be Freed With The Jaws Of Life

“I've done dozens of videos, and I've had times before where I've panicked and thought that I couldn't get out of something, but I've always pushed myself through it, no matter how bad it hurts."

A woman who got stuck in a folding chair and had to be freed by the fire department using the Jaws of Life said the entire ordeal started with her making "stuck fetish" content.

“I've done dozens of videos, and I've had times before where I've panicked and thought that I couldn't get out of something, but I've always pushed myself through it, no matter how bad it hurts," Sydney Jo told BuzzFeed News. "I've had to unscrew things before but I've never actually been entirely stuck like that, it was honestly really scary." Jo, who lives in Ann Arbor, Michigan, made an appeal on TikTok for advice after getting trapped between a black folding chair. “I generally pick areas that I'm pretty sure I can get out of, and I saw the chair and I was like, Oh, I'm pretty sure I'll be able to get out of that, it's going to be a tight squeeze, but I'm positive I can get out,” she said. She said she was about 30 minutes into making the video when she realized she couldn't free herself. “That's when I stopped recording, and kind of panicked, and went on TikTok live," she said.

The 27-year-old shared that she had been creating content for the fetish community for nine years and had grown a following especially for her "stuck" clips. She said fans would pay $1.99 per minute to watch creators like herself place themselves in compromising positions and then get free. “Typically they want to see you get stuck in something and actually struggle to get out, like not fake it at all. They want to see you get unstuck at the end though, they don't want to see you permanently stuck,” she said. On this occasion, Jo found herself completely unable to break free and on the advice of her TikTok audience, she made a call to the fire department.

@sydneysomethin Reply to @teachertracy78 EVERYONE SAID TO UNSCREW IT BUT THIS WAS A JAWS OF LIFE SITUATION ♬ original sound - sydney jo