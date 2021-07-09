 Skip To Content
Wendy Williams Is Being Called Out For Comments She Made About Murdered TikToker Swavy

“I have no idea who this person is [and] neither does one person in this building."

By Ade Onibada

Posted on July 9, 2021, at 12:29 p.m. ET

Wendy Williams has come under fire once again following a segment on her talk show where she discussed the death of teenage TikTok star Matima Miller, better known as Swavy.

The talk show host was branded “offensive” and “abhorrent” for her remarks during her "Hot Topics" segment, where she discussed Swavy’s large TikTok audience and then casually announced to her audience that he had been murdered.

“Wait. This was how she chose to lead the segment talking about this young man’s death? We all know Wendy to be messy and with the shits, but this wasn't cool at all,” wrote one Twitter user.

To introduce the segment, the 56-year-old instructed her studio audience to “clap” if they had heard of the 19-year-old content creator.

“I have no idea who this person is [and] neither does one person in this building,” said Williams.

“He’s a TikTok star and he’s got more followers than me. 2.5 million,” she added, appearing unimpressed.

Producer Norman Baker quickly chimed in from behind a camera to boost morale by informing Williams that she had a bigger following on Instagram, which Williams shut down.

“Well as my son Kevin would say, no one uses Instagram anymore. As far as TikTok, I don't use that at all. I don't know what that is, I don't want to be involved," she said.

Williams, appearing disengaged, proceeded to recant details surrounding Miller’s death.

Miller was fatally shot this past Monday in Delaware, as reported by the BBC. His death was confirmed by his family in an announcement to fans online along with a commitment to ensure that justice would be served in catching his killer.

“Swavy is now dead. Ah, all those followers. Yeah that's really tragic, only 19 years old,” concluded Williams before switching gears to discuss another story.

The segment was clipped and posted online by a Twitter user prompting disapproval and criticism.

Alex @AlexTMcNair

y’all please watch this 😭

Williams' delivery has been mocked for her lack of sensitivity.

smalls @smallsnokillin

*wendy williams showing up at the white house after leaving ford's theatre* “okay, clap if you’ve heard of abraham lincoln.”

Mike Scollins @mikescollins

(Wendy Williams showing up at your door with a folded American flag) “Ok clap if you’ve heard of your son.”

jack o'brien @obrienjohnjack

The Wendy Williams Show (season 1) original air date: Nov 23rd, 1963

her brother did it and the parents covered it up @KYLEPLEASESTFU

Wendy Williams December 8 1941: clap if you’ve heard of Pearl Harbor.. https://t.co/9CXF0DLT8r

Some people have called for the show, which is in its 13th season, to end once and for all.

Candice Marie Benbow @CandiceBenbow

What will it take to get Wendy Williams off television? Seriously; what?

The Biscuit Lady @leenuhbee

Defund Wendy Williams.

sweet jones jr 🤩 @mayapleasee

When will the Wendy Williams show be canceled?

The comments were described as "disrespectful," with many feeling that Williams owed an apology to the Miller family.

Jericho Brown @jerichobrown

I know Wendy Williams is mad disrespectful and often unhinged historically, but that was…. She should really get on the phone with that young man’s family and apologize like yesterday!

LaDarius Brown 🖋 @ladarius_brown

@AlexTMcNair I'll admit I wasn't familiar with Swavy before watching this. That being said, this young man was murdered and all she cared about was him having more followers on TikTok. This was classless by Wendy Williams. There's a lot of hate going on within her.

𝐵𝑒𝒸𝒸𝒶 @MJFINESSELOVER

The way Wendy Williams introduced that story about that TikTok star's passing was offensive. I swear she still thinks she is on the radio with the way she discusses the news. She has always had a very dark spirit.

Some felt that this was even below Wendy's signature sharp style of hosting.

Sean Baptiste @SeanTheBaptiste

That Wendy Williams clip is pretty hard to take. The callousness on display is... a lot. Even for Wendy Williams.

While others considered it to be true to her brand.

Dami @Dam_Bino

Every other week y’all get mad at Wendy Williams for being Wendy Williams.

Graham Moran @big_g_liverpool

Me pretending to be shocked when @WendyWilliams displays yet even more abhorrent and tasteless behaviour.

Some attempted to defend Williams by drawing attention to her announcement of her mother’s passing, which was in a similar fashion.

𖨆 Pro-Black Luxury @GgV0gue

@JUSPRA1 @AlexTMcNair @WendyWilliams Don’t take it personal, I think Wendy just had a very weird delivery. She announced the passing of her own mother in a similar way

A spokesperson for the show didn't immediately return a request for comment.


