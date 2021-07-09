Wendy Williams Is Being Called Out For Comments She Made About Murdered TikToker Swavy

Wendy Williams has come under fire once again following a segment on her talk show where she discussed the death of teenage TikTok star Matima Miller, better known as Swavy.

The talk show host was branded “offensive” and “abhorrent” for her remarks during her "Hot Topics" segment, where she discussed Swavy’s large TikTok audience and then casually announced to her audience that he had been murdered.

“Wait. This was how she chose to lead the segment talking about this young man’s death? We all know Wendy to be messy and with the shits, but this wasn't cool at all,” wrote one Twitter user.

To introduce the segment, the 56-year-old instructed her studio audience to “clap” if they had heard of the 19-year-old content creator.

“I have no idea who this person is [and] neither does one person in this building,” said Williams.

“He’s a TikTok star and he’s got more followers than me. 2.5 million,” she added, appearing unimpressed.