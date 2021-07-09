Wendy Williams Is Being Called Out For Comments She Made About Murdered TikToker Swavy
“I have no idea who this person is [and] neither does one person in this building."
Wendy Williams has come under fire once again following a segment on her talk show where she discussed the death of teenage TikTok star Matima Miller, better known as Swavy.
The talk show host was branded “offensive” and “abhorrent” for her remarks during her "Hot Topics" segment, where she discussed Swavy’s large TikTok audience and then casually announced to her audience that he had been murdered.
“Wait. This was how she chose to lead the segment talking about this young man’s death? We all know Wendy to be messy and with the shits, but this wasn't cool at all,” wrote one Twitter user.
To introduce the segment, the 56-year-old instructed her studio audience to “clap” if they had heard of the 19-year-old content creator.
“I have no idea who this person is [and] neither does one person in this building,” said Williams.
“He’s a TikTok star and he’s got more followers than me. 2.5 million,” she added, appearing unimpressed.
Producer Norman Baker quickly chimed in from behind a camera to boost morale by informing Williams that she had a bigger following on Instagram, which Williams shut down.
“Well as my son Kevin would say, no one uses Instagram anymore. As far as TikTok, I don't use that at all. I don't know what that is, I don't want to be involved," she said.
Williams, appearing disengaged, proceeded to recant details surrounding Miller’s death.
Miller was fatally shot this past Monday in Delaware, as reported by the BBC. His death was confirmed by his family in an announcement to fans online along with a commitment to ensure that justice would be served in catching his killer.
“Swavy is now dead. Ah, all those followers. Yeah that's really tragic, only 19 years old,” concluded Williams before switching gears to discuss another story.
The segment was clipped and posted online by a Twitter user prompting disapproval and criticism.
Williams' delivery has been mocked for her lack of sensitivity.
Some people have called for the show, which is in its 13th season, to end once and for all.
The comments were described as "disrespectful," with many feeling that Williams owed an apology to the Miller family.
Some felt that this was even below Wendy's signature sharp style of hosting.
While others considered it to be true to her brand.
Some attempted to defend Williams by drawing attention to her announcement of her mother’s passing, which was in a similar fashion.
A spokesperson for the show didn't immediately return a request for comment.
