This Lizzo Superfan Learned The "About Damn Time" Choreography In Her Bedroom Before Lizzo Picked Her Out Of The Crowd

A Lizzo superfan brought the singer to tears after her London show, when she flawlessly performed the choreography to the hit single “About Damn Time.”

Shyanne Barnes nearly stole the show at the O2 Arena on Wednesday when she was picked out from a sea of fans to perform alongside the singer and her dance troupe, The Big Grrrls .

Barnes had been holding up a handmade sign that read: “I learnt the choreo if you need me 2 dance 4 you.”