Online Trolls Tried To Shame This OnlyFans Creator But It Backfired Majorly

An OnlyFans creator whom people attempted to troll has shared how the viral moment instead pushed her further up the platform's ranking and increased her earnings like never before.

In her initial tweet, 23-year-old Sofie Halili, known online as @literallysofie, critiqued men who believed that they were entitled to sex because they covered the bill on a date. She wrote on Twitter: “men who expect sex from a girl cuz they paid for diner: you think i’m worth 60 dollars???????”

In response, another Twitter user created a side-by-side of Sophie’s tweet with a screenshot of her OnlyFans subscription page and suggested she was “worth $15.”

The rebuttal which she described as “dehumanizing” was shared far and wide on various platforms.

“There were multiple posts going around," she told BuzzFeed News. "People were sending me links to tweets, Reddit posts, Instagram, and Facebook meme pages. Some people thought I was ‘owned’ by these memes. I guess they think seeing someone's nudes and having sex with them are the same thing?

“The joke was like ‘bitch is worth $15,’ which is really dehumanizing and devalues my labor and job. It's also incorrect. Most of my subscribers are resubscribers, and the money I make on OF versus the amount of effort and time it actually takes on my part really puts into perspective how far my ‘price’ actually goes.”