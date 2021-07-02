Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson Has Been Disqualified From The 100-Meter Race At The Olympics After Testing Positive For Cannabis

US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has broken her silence following the news that the track star tested positive for cannabis, leading to her receiving a one-month ban and disqualifying her from running the 100-meter race at the Tokyo Olympics.

Appearing on NBC's Today show, the 21-year-old confirmed that she had tested positive for THC, the psychoactive substance in cannabis, which she used after hearing that her mother had died.

She told NBC the news of her mother dying was broken to her by a reporter, sending her into a “state of panic” in the midst of the pressure to perform on the track.

“I want to take responsibility for my actions. I know what I did, I know what I'm supposed to do, what I'm allowed not to do, and I still made that decision,” said Richardson.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) confirmed that Richardson had been handed a one-month ban for the violation.

“The rules are clear, but this is heartbreaking on many levels; hopefully, her acceptance of responsibility and apology will be an important example to us all that we can successfully overcome our regrettable decisions, despite the costly consequences of this one to her,” said USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart.

The USADA said in the statement that Richardson's positive test invalidates her win earlier this month in the women's 100-meter race at the Olympic Trials, meaning she will not be running that race in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

It is still possible Richardson could be named to the 4x100 relay team, a decision that will be made by the sport's governing body, USA Track & Field, the New York Times reported.

The positive test news was broken by Jamaica’s Gleaner newspaper.

