TikToker Chef Way Has Resigned From His Texas DA Job After His Tweets Against Dark-Skinned Black Women Were Revealed

“I was a bully in 2015 that chose to pick on the most disrespected, unprotected, and neglected demographic in America: Black women,” Wesley said.

He also noted that he wilfully participated in the “sick” online trend during that time which saw some users regularly target and troll Black women with vitriol “to gain attention and followers.”

Calls for him to be fired from the DA’s office came shortly after it was made public that he was a prosecutor for Harris County, and critics suggested that the comments shared online could impact his work conduct.

A petition with thousands of signatures was circulated, branding him a “domestic terrorist” against Black women and suggesting that he was unfit for his role.

Harris County DA Kim Ogg responded to critics by supporting Wesley, writing, "I believe in second chances."

Two major food brand partners ended their deals with Wesley.

“To be confronted with the hurt I caused Black women, from a time when I was mentally, physically, and spiritually unwell, and after years of rehabilitation and reconciliation, is one of the most difficult challenges I have ever faced,” Wesley said in the statement. However, he added that he remains “hopeful” of the future.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the Harris County district attorney’s office confirmed Wesley’s resignation. He was only recently assigned as a prosecutor in the Misdemeanor Trial Bureau, the statement said, where all of his cases were supervised by a senior prosecutor.

“When the office became aware of the posts two weeks ago, it was determined he could no longer effectively prosecute cases and he was reassigned,” the statement said.

Some people online have criticized the DA office’s decision not to fire Wesley immediately and instead allow him to resign.

“He should’ve been FIRED and every case he was assigned that involved Black women should reviewed. I’m also concerned that he’ll be able to find employment in another DA’s office,” one commenter wrote.

“It still doesn't sit well with me that the DA had zero issues keeping him on board. She is not fit for office anyway,” another said.