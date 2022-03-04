TikTok Is Introducing 10-Minute Videos. Do Creators Even Want That?

With all the shapeshifting that each platform is doing in an attempt to increase its dominance, it’s getting weird to watch them morph into each other. YouTube, for example, recently celebrated 5 trillion views on YouTube Shorts, its take on shortform content that it introduced in September 2020.

In a statement, TikTok said it was thinking of new ways to bring value to its users and “enrich the TikTok experience.” But I can’t help but think of Instagram’s doomed IGTV experiment (RIP) , for which the platform courted YouTubers in the hopes of succeeding.

The Instagram feature struggled to replicate YouTube numbers. It didn’t launch with a clear monetization strategy; some users said it got in the way of mindless scrolling. Instagram later quietly folded IGTV into Instagram Video, and the stand-alone IGTV app is being shut down this month. Instagram then unveiled Reels, allowing users to upload videos of up to 60 seconds, and bolstered the feature with the “Reels Play Bonus,” a financial rewards program that pays out cash for views.

Creating longer content isn’t foreign to Austen Tosone, who has been on YouTube since 2017. As a fashion and beauty content creator who teaches other influencers how to optimize their platforms and make them profitable, she sees this as a chance to really put herself out there on TikTok.

“​I think that it's going to be a lot more seamless for TikTok to integrate up to 10-minute video content than it has been for YouTube to introduce Shorts just because of the nature of how the apps are set up,” Tosone told BuzzFeed News. “I'm excited about the possibility with longer content on TikTok because I have an audience on there and I just want them to get to know me better.”

But the 27-year-old from New York also feels that there have to be additional features to make it all worthwhile.

“My question for TikTok I guess, then, is if I'm creating a 10-minute video and I wanted to ultimately sell something at the end or pitch my consulting services, I can't directly link within TikTok unless I say ‘link in bio,’” she said. “It's not clickable, or even just [having] little call to actions like having a ‘subscribe’ button to pop up.”

She believes that if TikTok wants creators to offer up longer content, then the ability to produce such content has to be easier.

“Please give me desktop editing access. Otherwise, me trying to do that on my phone feels like such a big ask to actually make it engaging enough with all of the things that I would normally do in longform content,” Tosone said.

On the opposite side are creators like Trevor Merchant, who goes by TimeSaver9000 on TikTok. Merchant doesn’t doubt that this extension will appeal to some creators, but he said that even with the opportunity to make longer videos, creators have opted to do shorter TikToks — just more of them.

“We saw it when the app started allowing 3-minute videos, users still preferred using the short video format in many instances,” he told BuzzFeed News. “This could be due to the fact that creators that are a part of the Creator Fund get paid for views and engagement so they focus on quantity and split their videos up. Another factor to consider could be the algorithm’s focus on watch time.”