People Now Use TikTok Like It’s Google And That Might Be A Problem

TikTok’s transition to a more vlog-friendly space has led to a rise in content that is often very personal, testimonial, and to the right audience, accepted as gospel.

While it may be of value, the format where people share what they’ve been through or seen means misinformation may be in the eye of the beholder: One fact may be incorrect, but the user’s feelings and experience may be accurate. “A lot of times when people are searching for information, what they actually want is someone's personal experience,” Fiesler said.

The present conversations about TikTok becoming Google for Gen Z are not too dissimilar to early comments when YouTube gained popularity among millennials as a search engine.

“That's not something new, necessarily,” Fiesler said.

With 1 billion active monthly users, I agreed with Fiesler when she said TikTok is “as important as any other platform” when thinking about the problems with misinformation.

Snark aside, how do we navigate this growing audience of users who are getting more and more comfortable with relying on the platform as a source of valuable information when the platform itself doesn’t seem to be overly concerned with the spread of misinformation? Fiesler said TikTok users should be ready to be more critical of the information they are consuming and vet sources.

“That's not to say that everything a random person on TikTok without credentials is saying is a lie, but you just have to know the difference between knowing that this is true, and thinking, oh, I should look that up, or oh, I should see what other people had to say about this or, you know, that that's true, because we so often believe something immediately, just because we want to believe it,” she said. “Confirmation bias.”

As with any platform, the pivot to TikTok as a search engine has its shortcomings, and as social media companies grapple with the task of keeping platforms safe, transparent, and accurate, again the burden falls unfairly on the consumer to evaluate the content they interact with.

Learning to vet information is a skill we all need to practice — so look at what other content an account has posted, be wary of personal accounts posting breaking news, don’t automatically post something without double-checking, read the comments, and see the stitched videos to see if others have discovered something you haven’t yet.

TikTok is a great search engine for lifestyle and general life content, but let’s be skeptical of it as a news source.

In the words of rapper Fredro Starr, there is always value when you “do your googles.”