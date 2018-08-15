This Degree Blanket Is The Gift That Every Graduate Needs In Their Life

Chardell Hodges

"It was a complete surprise. I had mentioned it in passing maybe a year or so ago. I think I was discussing how dating is really hard when you’re in school and some people don’t understand that I prioritize my education over pretty much every type of relationship or romantic relationship at least," she said.

"So I kind of made reference to the Kanye West skit on The College Dropout album where he was discussing how the degrees will keep him warm, so I made that joke to my mom but I didn’t realize she remembered it until this past Friday [when] I get a package at my door, open it up, and it’s a blanket — but I don’t realize that it’s my degree until I completely roll it out and I’m in complete shock."