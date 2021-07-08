"The Crown" Actor Emma Corrin Shared A Portrait Posing In A Chest Binder On Instagram
Golden Globe winner Emma Corrin shared a series of black-and-white portraits with their followers on Instagram, capturing their life prior to purchasing their first chest binder.
The 25-year-old, best known for their portrayal of Princess Diana in the latest season of The Crown, recently updated their pronouns on social media to she/they before removing them, according to Elle.
The impromptu images were taken by photographer David-Simon Dayan. Corrin appears with their chest bound with boxing wrap and dressed in designer shorts.
“Thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool,” Corrin wrote.
The English actor gave a word of encouragement acknowledging the journey of change.
“It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it," they wrote.
Last April, Corrin posed in a wedding gown for a spread in Pop magazine. They shared the photo on Instagram with the caption "ur fave queer bride," which was interpreted by fans as their coming-out.
Chest binding within the queer community, as explained by Point of Pride, a nonprofit organization, involves flattening the chest, which can help to address the feeling of body dysphoria experienced by trans and nonbinary people.
The organization runs an initiative to donate properly constructed compression garments and chest binders to those who are unable to afford them. It warns of the risks associated with homemade methods of binding, such as duct tape.
According to the organization, “binding with these materials can restrict your ability to breathe and move properly.”
Corrin gave a shoutout to trans-owned company gc2b, who was their supplier for the binders. They advised their followers to “bind safely, find what works for you.”
The company stocks a range of binders in various sizes, colors, and fits featuring patented design elements for comfortable compression.
Corrin has been celebrated by fans and peers online for their transparency and for sharing their journey publicly.
