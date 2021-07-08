"The Crown" Actor Emma Corrin Shared A Portrait Posing In A Chest Binder On Instagram

Golden Globe winner Emma Corrin shared a series of black-and-white portraits with their followers on Instagram, capturing their life prior to purchasing their first chest binder.

The 25-year-old, best known for their portrayal of Princess Diana in the latest season of The Crown, recently updated their pronouns on social media to she/they before removing them, according to Elle.

The impromptu images were taken by photographer David-Simon Dayan. Corrin appears with their chest bound with boxing wrap and dressed in designer shorts.

“Thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool,” Corrin wrote.

The English actor gave a word of encouragement acknowledging the journey of change.

“It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it," they wrote.

Last April, Corrin posed in a wedding gown for a spread in Pop magazine. They shared the photo on Instagram with the caption "ur fave queer bride," which was interpreted by fans as their coming-out.