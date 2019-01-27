A Trailer For The New Ted Bundy Film Starring Zac Efron Has People Seriously Divided

The first trailer for the upcoming film on American serial killer Ted Bundy has set off fierce debate, with people worried that the film glorifies his deadly legacy, and could hurt those impacted by his crimes.



Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this weekend, and stars Zac Efron as the charismatic killer. Authorities believe Bundy murdered 30 women or more before he was executed at the Florida State Prison in 1989.



Speaking about his performance, Efron told Variety that he initially had reservations about taking the role.

“I’ve seen people make horror films like this before, and it seems like an aggressive play to separate yourself from a perceived image. And it’s got a lot of killing and hacking and slashing. I think I’ve seen that before too many times,” he said.



The 31-year-old stars opposite Lilly Collins, who plays Elizabeth Kloepfer, Bundy's ex-girlfriend. The film tells Bundy's story from Kloepfer's perspective.