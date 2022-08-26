Social Media Made Me Do It: Stassie Baby’s Cucumber And Lime Martini

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our new column, Social Media Made Me Do It, we try a new trend, product, or tip from the feed.

I decided to try out the cucumber and lime martini recipe by Anastasia Karanikolaou, more commonly known as Stassie Baby.

Cucumber, vodka, and lime juice, shaken together and served in a martini glass. How hard could it be? And with the help of Stassie’s TikTok, which has been viewed over 1.5 million times, I felt assured that I was in safe hands.