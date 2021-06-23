 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Spider-Man Paid A Visit To The Vatican And Gifted The Pope His Own Special Mask

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Spider-Man Paid A Visit To The Vatican And Gifted The Pope His Own Special Mask

Mattia Villardita is actually an everyday superhero making a difference in the world.

By Ade Onibada

Picture of Ade Onibada Ade Onibada BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 23, 2021, at 12:18 p.m. ET

Wednesday was just another normal day at the Vatican for the head of the Catholic Church, with the exception of a superhero guest swinging into town.

Franco Origlia / Getty Images

No, it's not a scene from a Marvel movie (I don't think even Disney has the budget for a papal cameo). Instead, this was the scene in Vatican City as a man dressed as Spider-Man made an appearance and got to meet Pope Francis.

Franco Origlia / Getty Images

The 84-year-old pontiff was gifted with his very own Spider-Man mask by Mattia Villardita, the man under the costume who has spent the past three years dressing as a superhero to visit Italy’s sick children in hospitals, according to Reuters.

Franco Origlia / Getty Images

Villardita, 27, had to sit among VIP attendees for the pope’s general audience dressed in full superhero attire and completely blended in.

Franco Origlia / Getty Images

Do you ever wonder what Spider-Man's favorite hymn might be?

Franco Origlia / Getty Images

Don't act all shy now, Spidey. You showed up to the Vatican in a bodysuit.

Franco Origlia / Getty Images

After his encounter with the Pope, Villardita told Catholic News Agency that the experience made him “very happy” as a Catholic and shared that the pope had told him to “take a lot of selfies with the kids in the square.”

Villardita was honored by Italian President Sergio Mattarella in December for his work as an everyday hero.

Villardita shared that he felt an urge to be a symbol of hope for young people in hospitals and so he began dressing like his childhood hero.

“When you’re in a hospital, you see the world through a different lens and appreciate small things in life," he told local news. "Many people don’t realize how lucky they really are. So I felt this inner urge to do something, a mission almost."

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT