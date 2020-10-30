Sky History Is Cancelling "The Chop" After Investigating Claims That A Contestant Has Nazi Face Tattoos

A&E Networks has announced that it will be cancelling the Sky History show The Chop: Britain's Top Woodworker after an investigation into one of its contestant’s face tattoos, which are believed to have Neo-Nazi meanings.

In its announcement, the network said: “A contestant’s tattoos included symbols that could be connected to far-right ideologies and could cause offence; we sincerely apologise for that and we are sorry that our processes did not prompt further investigation at an earlier stage.”

The contestant, Darren Lumsden from Bristol, England, was introduced to the world in a 49-second clip on social media where several viewers instantly flagged his body art and deconstructed their meaning.

His tattoos include the number 88 on his right cheek. With the letter "H" being the eighth in the alphabet, "88" is regarded as the numerical symbol for "heil Hitler," according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Lumsden also has tattoos of the numbers 23 and 16 on his temples. The two numbers often appear together to denote "white power."