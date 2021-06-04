A 6-Year-Old Requested A Birthday Cake Showing The Beheading Of Anne Boleyn And That’s Exactly What She Got

When Edmund Kingsley and his wife, Anna Morrissey, asked their 5-year-old daughter for suggestions on what her birthday cake should look like, her unique response didn’t entirely surprise them.

“She said, ‘Well, my friend is getting unicorns, but I think what I'd really like is Henry VIII executing Anne Boleyn with Elizabeth I watching,” Kingsley told BuzzFeed News.

The father of two explained that his daughter's request was the product of a profound love of stories, and a recent interest in the Tudors after visiting Hampton Court around winter holidays.

“They had an ice skating rink at Hampton Court. That was like our big Christmas treat. We took the children ice skating there,” said Kingsley.

Morrissey, a theater and movement director with a history background, was able to share with their daughter the details of the royal family who once occupied the Hampton Court Palace.

“I think that's where the seed was sown, seeing that castle and having a really fun day there. She just got really into the story of his big, fat, horrible king who had six wives," Kingsley said.

With lockdown measures still in place, the couple hosted a small celebration in the park with some friends, in line with COVID restrictions.