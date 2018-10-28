Simone Biles Totally Nailed It At The World Gymnastics Championships After Competing With Kidney Stones

Simone Biles of USA competes in the Women's Floor Qualification during day three of the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Championships at Aspire Dome.

The reigning Olympic champion secured the highest individual scores on the beam, vault and floor, and was second on the uneven bars just 24 hours after discovering the stone, which she still had not passed.



Her stunning performance all-but ensured that team USA will qualify for the team final with an impressive 12-point lead ahead of second place competitors Japan.

The 21-year-old's vault routine featured an incredibly challenging combination known as "The Cheng", named for Cheng Fei of China who first performed it in 2005, which had only previously been performed in competition by men.