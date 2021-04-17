Four Sikhs Were Killed In The FedEx Facility Shooting, And Leaders Say That’s Not A Coincidence

Members of the Sikh Coalition gather at the Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis on Saturday to formulate the group's response to the shooting.

Four of the eight people killed during a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis were members of the Sikh community — and leaders on Saturday said that should not be treated as a coincidence.

“There are no coincidences, the Sikh community might be the largest workforce in this facility, but this attacker knew that going in, and I don't think you can separate that out from his targeting of this specific facility,” Amrith Kaur, legal director for the Sikh Coalition, told BuzzFeed News.

About 90% of the workers at the warehouse were part of the local Sikh community, police have said.

Police have not said what they believe is the motive for yet another mass shooting in America, though they did say the gunman, who is white, was a former employee at the facility and appeared to indiscriminately fire at people in the parking lot and indoors.

The massacre came nearly a month after another shooting that targeted Asian Americans in Atlanta.

The shared religious background of the victims in Indianapolis shouldn’t be overlooked or separated from the anti-Asian sentiment that has been seen across the US, Kaur said.

“Even if they never classify this as a hate crime, under the totality of the circumstances, I do not think you can separate that from whatever other factors may be at play,” Kaur, a former prosecutor who now works as part of the largest Sikh civil rights and advocacy organization in the nation, told BuzzFeed News.

Those killed in the attack were Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jasvinder Kaur, 50; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; John Weisert, 74; Matthew R. Alexander, 32; and Samaria Blackwell, 19.

Johal, a 66-year-old grandmother who still “had her paycheck in her hand” when her body was found, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Komal Chohan told the writer Joti Kaur Rekhi that her grandmother had fled India after the 1984 Sikh genocide.

“They fled being persecuted because of who they are. It’s why most of them left India. They wanted better lives for themselves. They come here and end up in similar situations. It’s just terrible,” Chohan told Rekhi.

Chohan also paid tribute to her grandmother on Instagram, “AMARJEET KAUR JOHAL you deserved so much better than this. Never forget her name and we will not stop until we receive justice.”