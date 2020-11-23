Fans Of "The Crown" Are Trolling Prince Charles And Camilla On Instagram And TikTok

Fans of the show have taken to the official social media accounts for the Royal Family to disparage Camilla.

The latest season of The Crown has prompted a trolling campaign against Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, following a depiction of their relationship during his marriage to the late Princess Diana. The Netflix series chronicling the British monarchy returned for its fourth season last week. It left audiences with some strong feelings about the couple who wed in 2005, more than 30 years after they first dated. The fourth season introduces a young Diana Spencer, portrayed by Emma Corrin, and details her path to becoming the Princess of Wales and life in the spotlight. The season gave insight into the complex nature of the marriage between Diana and Charles, portraying the future king of the United Kingdom as harsh, critical, and often resentful of Diana’s global popularity.

Imagine being a royal courtier & spending 20+ years trying to save Prince Charles’s image only for #TheCrown to hammer it all away a couple of episodes into Season 4 😂😂

Notably, it was his long-standing relationship with Camilla, who he had dated in 1971 and maintained a close friendship with, that proved to be the breaking point. Speaking on her marriage in one of her most candid interviews with the BBC, Diana said: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.” The show's popularity has contributed to the resurgence of support for the late Diana, who died in 1997, and additional scrutiny of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Fans of the show have taken to the official social media accounts for the royal family to troll Camilla. Comment sections are being flooded, with Diana stans declaring her as the “only princess” they recognize while trolling the couple for their historic infidelity.

One user online wrote under a photo of the 73-year-old: “Please stop forcing Camilla down our throats.” The most recent photo of the duchess has significantly fewer likes than other photos posted within the same time period. “I understand it was a long time ago but honestly, I am upset that Camilla was a married woman and Charles was married to Diana but they disregarded their spouses completely and now they are praised as a happily ever after future King and Queen,” wrote one user.

Some have come to the defense of the couple by pointing out that the pair were always in love and had moved past the issues depicted in the series. “The fact is, Camilla does a great job, the boys are cool with it, Charles was forced into that marriage (as you get your education from Netflix, you should know that) and Diana was not a lamb herself. So calm down and get over it.”

Another wrote: “Team Camilla, you can’t stop true love.” On TikTok, users have been making comparisons between the two women and critiquing Charles’s treatment of Diana as depicted on the show.







The factual accuracy of the series has been called into question — in a letter from the Queen's communications secretary published by the Guardian last year, a spokesperson for the royal family emphasized that the show did not have the seal of approval from the royals.

“The royal household has never agreed to vet or approve content, has not asked to know what topics will be included, and would never express a view as to the programme’s accuracy.” Netflix declined to comment.